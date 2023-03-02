Mobis 217,000 UP 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,900 UP 900

S-1 56,300 DN 100

ZINUS 30,550 DN 100

Hanchem 202,500 DN 2,000

DWS 38,550 DN 1,050

KEPCO 17,930 DN 120

SamsungSecu 32,750 DN 750

KG DONGBU STL 9,040 UP 370

SKTelecom 45,050 DN 100

HyundaiElev 27,750 0

Handsome 25,800 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 DN 700

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,050 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,260 DN 60

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,000 UP 400

COWAY 53,100 DN 300

Hanon Systems 9,250 UP 220

SK 182,100 UP 3,500

ShinpoongPharm 19,500 UP 110

DONGSUH 19,380 UP 50

SamsungEng 27,050 UP 800

SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 250

PanOcean 6,760 UP 430

KT 30,450 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,100 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 110,900 UP 800

CheilWorldwide 20,150 UP 150

LOTTE CONF 118,700 DN 1,500

LG Uplus 11,060 DN 10

Asiana Airlines 14,190 UP 170

IBK 10,360 DN 20

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 700

LOTTE TOUR 14,160 DN 230

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22350 DN100

LG Display 15,050 DN 240

Doosan Enerbility 16,580 UP 320

Doosanfc 34,750 UP 350

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 319,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)