KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 217,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,900 UP 900
S-1 56,300 DN 100
ZINUS 30,550 DN 100
Hanchem 202,500 DN 2,000
DWS 38,550 DN 1,050
KEPCO 17,930 DN 120
SamsungSecu 32,750 DN 750
KG DONGBU STL 9,040 UP 370
SKTelecom 45,050 DN 100
HyundaiElev 27,750 0
Handsome 25,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,050 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,260 DN 60
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,000 UP 400
COWAY 53,100 DN 300
Hanon Systems 9,250 UP 220
SK 182,100 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 19,500 UP 110
DONGSUH 19,380 UP 50
SamsungEng 27,050 UP 800
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 DN 250
PanOcean 6,760 UP 430
KT 30,450 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,900 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 20,150 UP 150
LOTTE CONF 118,700 DN 1,500
LG Uplus 11,060 DN 10
Asiana Airlines 14,190 UP 170
IBK 10,360 DN 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 700
LOTTE TOUR 14,160 DN 230
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22350 DN100
LG Display 15,050 DN 240
Doosan Enerbility 16,580 UP 320
Doosanfc 34,750 UP 350
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 319,500 DN 1,500
