KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 March 02, 2023

KOLON IND 45,400 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,690 DN 10
KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 UP1400
POONGSAN 38,550 UP 2,650
KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 UP 1,100
Hansae 17,080 UP 400
emart 114,500 UP 2,500
PIAM 34,450 DN 450
HANJINKAL 44,900 UP 100
ORION 126,200 UP 1,200
HDC-OP 10,440 UP 80
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 UP 400
DoubleUGames 46,100 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 463,000 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 416,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,600 UP 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,340 UP 20
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,350 DN 20
HL MANDO 49,100 UP 1,650
HANILCMT 12,000 UP 70
Netmarble 60,900 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 772,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 169,000 DN 800
SKBS 67,900 DN 1,800
SKCHEM 79,500 UP 1,200
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,300
KakaoBank 26,050 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 DN 240
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 UP 100
SK ie technology 66,000 UP 600
SKSQUARE 38,900 UP 550
DL E&C 33,300 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 535,000 UP 12,000
Hanssem 53,700 UP 8,850
F&F 143,500 UP 4,600
HYBE 187,000 UP 1,900
K Car 12,190 DN 150
kakaopay 60,900 DN 1,800
(END)

