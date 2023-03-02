KOLON IND 45,400 UP 450

BNK Financial Group 6,690 DN 10

KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 UP1400

POONGSAN 38,550 UP 2,650

KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 UP 1,100

Hansae 17,080 UP 400

emart 114,500 UP 2,500

PIAM 34,450 DN 450

HANJINKAL 44,900 UP 100

ORION 126,200 UP 1,200

HDC-OP 10,440 UP 80

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 UP 900

CHONGKUNDANG 79,500 UP 400

DoubleUGames 46,100 DN 200

HYOSUNG TNC 463,000 UP 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 416,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,600 UP 1,700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,340 UP 20

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,350 DN 20

HL MANDO 49,100 UP 1,650

HANILCMT 12,000 UP 70

Netmarble 60,900 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 772,000 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 169,000 DN 800

SKBS 67,900 DN 1,800

SKCHEM 79,500 UP 1,200

BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,300

KakaoBank 26,050 DN 600

WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 DN 240

HD HYUNDAI 59,500 UP 100

SK ie technology 66,000 UP 600

SKSQUARE 38,900 UP 550

DL E&C 33,300 UP 300

LG Energy Solution 535,000 UP 12,000

Hanssem 53,700 UP 8,850

F&F 143,500 UP 4,600

HYBE 187,000 UP 1,900

K Car 12,190 DN 150

kakaopay 60,900 DN 1,800

(END)