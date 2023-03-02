Seoul shares rise on China recovery hope
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as data suggesting China's economic recovery from the COVID-19-driven slowdown helped spur investor appetite for risky assets. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 15 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 2,427.85. Trading volume was moderate at 422.3 million shares worth 9.48 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 495 to 389.
"The January manufacturing data in China came as a surprise, which gave a boost to the anticipation over an economic recovery in China following its COVID-19 reopenings," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.
But selling pressure is still strong on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely stick to its aggressive interest rate hikes for some time, Han said.
Data released Wednesday showed that the manufacturing activity in Asia's largest economy posted its highest improvement in more than a decade in February, with the services sector also showing a strong performance.
China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, reopened the economy in November last year in an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
In Seoul, blue chip steelmakers and energy companies led the KOSPI's gain.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings shot up 5.87 percent to 337,000 won on growing expectations it will benefit from China's COVID-19 reopening. Top refiner SK Innovation spiked 6.93 percent to 160,500 won.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent to 60,800 won, and No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 2.29 percent to 535,000 won.
IT firms lost ground. Internet portal provider Naver dropped 1.2 percent to 206,000 won, and platform giant Kakao fell 1.92 percent to 61,200 won.
The local currency ended at 1,315.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7 won from Tuesday's close.
Local financial markets were closed Wednesday for the March 1 Independence Movement holiday, marking a 1919 uprising against Japan's colonial rule.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.