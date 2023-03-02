Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Korea's Feb. sales fall 38 pct on weak demand

All News 16:01 March 02, 2023

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales fell 38 percent last month from a year earlier on weak sales of its models.

Renault Korea sold 7,150 vehicles in February, down from 11,513 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 40 percent to 2,218 units from 3,718 during the same period, while exports declined 37 percent to 4,932 from 7,795, it said.

The company continued to have difficulty in securing roll-on roll-off ships to export its vehicles and suffered high export-related logistics costs, which affected sales last month, the statement said.

This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

