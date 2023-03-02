Renault Korea's Feb. sales fall 38 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales fell 38 percent last month from a year earlier on weak sales of its models.
Renault Korea sold 7,150 vehicles in February, down from 11,513 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 40 percent to 2,218 units from 3,718 during the same period, while exports declined 37 percent to 4,932 from 7,795, it said.
The company continued to have difficulty in securing roll-on roll-off ships to export its vehicles and suffered high export-related logistics costs, which affected sales last month, the statement said.
