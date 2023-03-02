Gov't to enhance human rights of young pop culture artists

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to devise and implement measures to improve the human rights of children and youths working in the pop culture field, the state human rights watchdog said Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said the culture and education ministries have agreed to accept its recommendation that child and adolescent pop culture artists be guaranteed the rights to rest, sleep, study, and physical and mental health.

The NHRCK also said it has asked the government to reinforce the relief procedures for human rights violations and discriminatory acts, and raise pop culture business operators' awareness of children's human rights.

In response, the culture ministry has said it will gather opinions from the field and push to revise the pop culture industry law, according to the rights watchdog. The ministry also said it has included the content on the promotion of human rights of young pop culture artists in the education of pop culture and art industry officials.

In addition, the education ministry told the NHRCK it has established comprehensive plans to support students who have difficulty participating in classes due to sports and art activities.



A file photo of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (Yonhap)

