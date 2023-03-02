Gov't to enhance human rights of young pop culture artists
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to devise and implement measures to improve the human rights of children and youths working in the pop culture field, the state human rights watchdog said Thursday.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said the culture and education ministries have agreed to accept its recommendation that child and adolescent pop culture artists be guaranteed the rights to rest, sleep, study, and physical and mental health.
The NHRCK also said it has asked the government to reinforce the relief procedures for human rights violations and discriminatory acts, and raise pop culture business operators' awareness of children's human rights.
In response, the culture ministry has said it will gather opinions from the field and push to revise the pop culture industry law, according to the rights watchdog. The ministry also said it has included the content on the promotion of human rights of young pop culture artists in the education of pop culture and art industry officials.
In addition, the education ministry told the NHRCK it has established comprehensive plans to support students who have difficulty participating in classes due to sports and art activities.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.