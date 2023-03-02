Yoon signs bill to upgrade veterans agency, establish overseas Koreans agency
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a bill Thursday to upgrade the state veterans agency to a full-fledged ministry and to establish a new government agency for overseas Koreans.
The signing took place during a ceremony held at the presidential office with the attendance of some 50 people who were invited for their or their family members' service to the nation.
The bill promulgates a revision to the Government Organization Act under which the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will be upgraded from the current sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status and a new sub-ministry-level agency will be created under the oversight of the foreign minister to support 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas.
"President Yoon said a nation's class depends on whom it remembers and stressed that the government will not forget under any circumstances those who answered the call of the Republic of Korea," the presidential office said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
On the establishment of the overseas Koreans agency, Yoon recalled it was a campaign promise as well as a promise he made to Korean residents during his overseas trips.
To mark the upgrade of the veterans ministry, 25 people were invited to the ceremony, including the son and granddaughter of a police official killed during a North Korean commando infiltration in 1968; the daughter of a Navy sailor killed in North Korea's 2010 torpedoing of a South Korean warship; and a relative of the revered Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun.
The people invited to mark the creation of the overseas Koreans agency included ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Seok-ki for his active legislation on behalf of overseas Koreans and Lee Young-keun, a director at the Overseas Koreans Foundation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.