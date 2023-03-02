PM presides over meeting on regulatory reforms
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presided over a meeting Thursday with relevant ministers on regulatory reforms and pledged support for South Korean firms to lead new businesses.
"The issues of bio-health, robots and the metaverse are intended to preemptively create standards by predicting future development directions, and to remove unnecessary existing regulations," Han said at the meeting.
"We will support our companies in a speedy manner to lead the global new industry," Han said.
Since the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol was inaugurated, a total of 688 regulatory items have been improved, and it is expected to generate an economic benefit worth 34 trillion won (US$26 billion) over the next five years, Han said.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed plans on remote medical treatment and the use of sidewalks by mobile robots, Han's office said in a statement.
They also discussed a temporary industrial standard for the metaverse, a term used to describe a hypothetical virtual world that exists entirely online.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.