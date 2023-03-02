Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of Treasurys in March

All News 17:23 March 02, 2023

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$11 billion) in state bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 2.6 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years, and another 2.2 trillion won in five-year government bonds in March, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.6 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1.1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, and float 3.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 13.4 trillion won in state bonds in February.

