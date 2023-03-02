Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean court on Thursday rejected a local religious group's request for an injunction to stop the release of a new Netflix documentary series about its chief.
The Seoul Western District Court turned down the request that the religious fringe sect Christian Gospel Mission, better known as JMS (Jesus Morning Star), made against MBC, a major television network, and Netflix.
The eight-part documentary series, "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal," is about four Korean religious figures, including Jeong Myeong-seok, head of JMS, who claim to be prophets, according to the global streaming platform. MBC participated in the production of the series.
Jeong, 78, is standing trial on charges of sexually assaulting several female followers.
JMS filed for the injunction, claiming that featuring a case being handled by a court in a documentary series breaches the "principle of presumption of innocence" and undermines religious freedom.
The court said MBC and Netflix appear to have made the program based on a considerable amount of objective and subjective materials backing its claim.
"It is hard to judge that a major part of the program involving JMS is not true, simply based on the materials submitted by the group," it said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.