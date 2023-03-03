Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon loosens punitive corporate regulations, tightens law on punishing labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Poisonous U.S. Chips Act may cause leak of confidential information (Kookmin Daily)
-- Southern regions hit by worst drought in 50 yrs, forcing factories to shut down (Donga Ilbo)
-- Delivery robots, patrol robots to hit streets this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National Pension Service loses 80 tln won last year amid depletion concerns (Segye Times)
-- Biden declares cyberwar on N. Korea, China (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Businesses aimed at children declining, those targeting adults grow (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. law on subsidies threatens S. Korean chip industry (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LH forces construction companies to pay for damage incurred by union strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2 major labor umbrella groups wield influence on key gov't policies (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- After Yoon speech, U.S. applauds overture to Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Weak chip demand pushes economic recovery off track (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's pro-Japan speech likely to expedite settlement of forced labor issue (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!