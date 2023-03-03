Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon loosens punitive corporate regulations, tightens law on punishing labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Poisonous U.S. Chips Act may cause leak of confidential information (Kookmin Daily)
-- Southern regions hit by worst drought in 50 yrs, forcing factories to shut down (Donga Ilbo)
-- Delivery robots, patrol robots to hit streets this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National Pension Service loses 80 tln won last year amid depletion concerns (Segye Times)
-- Biden declares cyberwar on N. Korea, China (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Businesses aimed at children declining, those targeting adults grow (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. law on subsidies threatens S. Korean chip industry (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LH forces construction companies to pay for damage incurred by union strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2 major labor umbrella groups wield influence on key gov't policies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- After Yoon speech, U.S. applauds overture to Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Weak chip demand pushes economic recovery off track (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's pro-Japan speech likely to expedite settlement of forced labor issue (Korea Times)
