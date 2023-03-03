J-Hope to release individual single 'on the street'
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope of K-pop juggernaut BTS will drop a new solo single, "on the street," and its music video Friday, the band's agency said.
The single is set to come out at 2 p.m., about seven months after he rolled out his first official solo album, "Jack in the Box," in July last year, according to BigHit Music.
The lo-fi hip-hop song with a comfortable melody and warm lyrics is a collaboration with American rapper and producer J. Cole. The BTS dancer-rapper also participated in composing and writing the lyrics.
J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans, with the space of "on the street," where many people walk, breathe and feel various emotions, as a motif.
The word "street" in the title refers to J-Hope's roots -- street dance -- where his dream to become an artist began and traces of his intense life exist, according to the agency.
J. Cole will also appear in the song's music video set to be released simultaneously.
The release comes ahead of his enlistment in the military.
He recently decided not to delay his conscription after earlier receiving permission to do so, and will become the second BTS member to enlist following the oldest member Jin, according to the agency.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
