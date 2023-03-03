Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/-1 Sunny 10

Incheon 09/01 Sunny 10

Suwon 12/-3 Sunny 10

Cheongju 13/-2 Sunny 10

Daejeon 13/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 12/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 14/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/02 Cloudy 20

