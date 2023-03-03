S. Korea seek to nurture more hydrogen companies
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend support for smaller hydrogen-specialized companies with a goal to raise the number of such firms to 600 by 2030 from the current 60 in line with growing demand for clean energy, the industry ministry said Friday.
The government will revise a law by July to lower the bar for companies in the field eligible for state budget and other support for technology development and marketing, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Currently, hydrogen companies with annual sales of over 2 billion won can receive state support, but the revision will call for giving it also to those with more than 1 billion won in sales and half of it coming from hydrogen businesses.
The government also plans to launch a service on the information about regulations regarding the sector to help their smooth push for new projects, and to hold various seminars regarding overseas businesses and technology exchanges with institutions and other entities, the ministry added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine
-
S. Korean Navy gets new frigate with reinforced anti-sub capabilities
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected