S. Korea, China agree to increase flights to pre-pandemic levels
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and Chinese aviation authorities have agreed to gradually increase the number of flights on their bilateral routes to pre-pandemic levels, the South Korean transport ministry said Friday.
Seoul and Beijing have the rights to provide 608 flights a week on routes to each other's country, and they used to offer a combined 1,100 weekly flights before the COVID-19 hit the airline industry three years ago, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
"Korean carriers used to offer 450 to 470 flights a week on their routes to China before COVID-19. The flights to China accounted for one-fourth of their international flights," a ministry official said over the phone.
Local airlines are expected to initially increase the number of flights on routes to Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao and Yanji this month, the statement said.
The move comes as South Korea lifted a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement Wednesday for travelers from China after their arrival here, though the pre-arrival test requirement will remain until next Friday.
Last month, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors, and China also restarted the issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine
-
S. Korean Navy gets new frigate with reinforced anti-sub capabilities
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected