S. Korea, China agree to increase flights to pre-pandemic levels

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and Chinese aviation authorities have agreed to gradually increase the number of flights on their bilateral routes to pre-pandemic levels, the South Korean transport ministry said Friday.

Seoul and Beijing have the rights to provide 608 flights a week on routes to each other's country, and they used to offer a combined 1,100 weekly flights before the COVID-19 hit the airline industry three years ago, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

"Korean carriers used to offer 450 to 470 flights a week on their routes to China before COVID-19. The flights to China accounted for one-fourth of their international flights," a ministry official said over the phone.

Local airlines are expected to initially increase the number of flights on routes to Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao and Yanji this month, the statement said.

The move comes as South Korea lifted a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement Wednesday for travelers from China after their arrival here, though the pre-arrival test requirement will remain until next Friday.

Last month, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors, and China also restarted the issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans.



This file photo shows a Korean Air Co. passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

