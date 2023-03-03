Seoul shares open higher on hopes of pause in Fed rate hikes
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened marginally higher Friday, on growing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise the interest rates as aggressively as expected.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,433.6 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Thursday (U.S. time) that he believes the Fed should go "steady" on interest rate hikes, a dovish remark from someone known as one of the most hawkish policymakers.
His comment caused Wall Street to rally, shrugging off data indicating a robust U.S. economy, which the Fed has cited as the grounds for steep rate hikes.
In Seoul, the energy and materials sectors gained ground. Top refiner SK Innovation was up 1 percent, and POSCO Chemical, a battery components maker, rose more than 2.7 percent.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 0.3 percent, and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor lost about 0.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,310.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 4.8 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
N. Korea warns continued 'U.S. hostility' will be considered 'declaration of war'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine
-
S. Korean Navy gets new frigate with reinforced anti-sub capabilities
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected