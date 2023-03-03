S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases around 10,000; gov't mulling lifting antivirus measures
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 10,408 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the government said it will start discussions on lifting remaining antivirus measures.
The figure is up by 357 from the previous week, and slightly higher than the past seven-day average of 9,195, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.
The total caseload came to 30,543,981. South Korea reported 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,014.
Critically ill patients stood at 135, up from the previous day's 129.
Amid stabilizing infection trends, the government said it will hold discussions on lifting remaining COVID-19 prevention measures, including the mandatory mask wearing rule in public transportation and medical facilities.
On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules after more than two years.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(2nd LD) KEPCO suffers record operating loss in 2022 on high fuel costs
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
(LEAD) First lady cleared of graft suspicions involving her former art exhibition firm