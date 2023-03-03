The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 March 03, 2023
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.54 3.54
2-M 3.60 3.60
3-M 3.67 3.66
6-M 3.78 3.77
12-M 3.91 3.87
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(2nd LD) KEPCO suffers record operating loss in 2022 on high fuel costs
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
Most Saved
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
(LEAD) First lady cleared of graft suspicions involving her former art exhibition firm