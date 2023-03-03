Festivals Calendar - March 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in March.



* Sansuyu Flower Festival

When: March 11-19

Where: Mount Jiri, Gurye, South Jeolla Province

The hot spring district of Mount Jiri will be bathed in a sea of yellow in March as blooming sansuyu, or Cornus officinalis, flowers cover the mountain. Around 40 events will be held during the festival. The program includes rituals for a good harvest, performances of Korean vocal music, farmers' music and dance, as well as demonstrations of traditional cultural arts from around the world. Wine and cake made from the sansuyu flower will also be available.

For more information, call 061-780-2727 or visit Gurye County's homepage at (https://www.gurye.go.kr/tour/detail.do?tourId=TOUR_0000000100&menuNo=104001002000).



Sansuyu flowers are seen in this photo, provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Gwangyang International Maehwa Festival

When: March 10-19

Where: Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province

Various performances will be held for more than a week in the southern village of Da-ap-myeon in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. Wines and food made from "maehwa," or Japanese apricots, will be displayed and sold amid the beautiful scenery of the coastal village. For more information, call 061-797-3333 or visit the website at (https://gwangyang.go.kr/tour/gallery.es?mid=a30301020000&bid=0011&act=view&list_no=14471).



A photo of Gwangyang International Maehwa Festival, provided by the Gwangyang city government (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Jinhae Gunhangje (Naval Port Festival)

When: March 25-April 3

Where: Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province

Jinhae Gunhangje, or the Jinhae Naval Port Festival, is held annually for about 10 days in early April in Jinhae amid the gorgeous cherry blossoms. Jinhae, now a ward in the city of Changwon, has been an important naval base on the south coast since the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). The festival originated in 1952 as a memorial ceremony for Adm. Yi Sun-shin, a 16th-century war hero. It is currently a combination of a memorial for Adm. Yi and a collection of cultural and artistic events. For more information, go to the website (https://www.changwon.go.kr/depart/contents.do?mId=1101010000) or call the Changwon City Cultural Information Office at 055-225-2342.



A photo of Jinhae Gunhangje, captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Jeju Fire Festival

When: March 7-10

Where: Saebyeol Oreum area, Jeju

Jeju Fire Festival is an event at which people pray for good health and a good harvest in the coming year. The festival offers a number of hands-on events where visitors can participate in folk games and traditions. They can also enjoy the sights of Jeju Island's stunning natural environment. For more information, call 064-728-2752 or visit the website http://buriburi.go.kr.



A photo of the annual Jeju Fire Festival, captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Tongyeong International Music Festival

When: March 31-April 9

Where: Tongyeong Arts Center, Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province

The 2023 Tongyeong International Music Festival is scheduled to run from March 31 to April 9 at Tongyeong Arts Center under the theme "Beyond Borders." The festival will present various performances by established and up-and-coming artists, as well as winners of the ISANGYUN Competition. The festival began in 2000 to honor Yun Isang (1917-1995), Korea's greatest composer of contemporary music, who was born in Tongyeong. For further details, call 055-645-2137 or go to (www.timf.org).



This photo provided by the Tongyeong city government shows a night exterior view of the Tongyeong Arts Center, the venue of the annual Tongyeong International Music Festival in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



