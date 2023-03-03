Seoul shares turn lower late Fri. morning
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Friday morning, led by losses in large-cap automakers and shipping companies.
After starting moderately higher at the opening bell, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.29 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,424.56 at 11:20 a.m.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.8 percent, and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis slid 0.2 percent.
HMM, a major container shipper, slid nearly 1 percent.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.3 percent.
Battery makers and bio firms, in contrast, trended in positive territory. LG Energy Solution rose 0.2 percent, with Samsung Biologics advancing more than 1 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,301 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 14.6 won from Thursday's close.
