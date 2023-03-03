Magnitude 3 earthquake hits southeastern S. Korea: weather agency

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A magnitude 3 earthquake struck near the southeastern city of Jinju on Friday, but no damage has been reported, authorities said.

The quake struck 16 kilometers northwest of the city in South Chungcheong Province, 284 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 11:26 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The seismic intensity of the quake, measuring the severity of ground shaking at a given location, reached Level 4 in South Gyeongsang Province, and Level 3 in North Jeolla Province and South Jeolla Province, the KMA said.

On the 12-level intensity scale used by South Korea, Level 4 is a level when many people indoors sense shaking, people at night are awakened, and windows and dishes wobble.

Friday's quake marks the second one between magnitude 3 and 4 that has struck South Korea this year. The first one was reported in the western county of Ganghwa in January.

