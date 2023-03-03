Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 27 -- N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis

28 -- N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years

S. Korea designates Aug. 13 on lunar calendar as Separated Families Day

March 1 -- U.S. imposes sanctions on 3 entities, 2 individuals generating illicit revenue for N. Korea

2 -- N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages

JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities

3 -- S. Korea, U.S. to stage annual exercise from March 13-23

