Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 27 -- N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
28 -- N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
S. Korea designates Aug. 13 on lunar calendar as Separated Families Day
March 1 -- U.S. imposes sanctions on 3 entities, 2 individuals generating illicit revenue for N. Korea
2 -- N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities
3 -- S. Korea, U.S. to stage annual exercise from March 13-23
(END)
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine