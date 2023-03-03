Gov't, ruling party vow to support chips, content industries to overcome export crisis
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Friday to provide the semiconductor and cultural content industries with tax, administrative and legislative support in an effort to tide over the global economic recession.
"The government and the party have agreed we should facilitate investment in domestic facilities to achieve a wide gap in technology in the semiconductor area," Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP's top policymaker, said after a policy consultation meeting, vowing to work for the passage of a bill stipulating support measures to improve the industry.
For the content industry, the ruling party will look into ways to strengthen Korean-made content's competitiveness in the global market, such as tax cuts to expand investment in movie production, Sung said.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government will work to beef up the competitiveness of chips and other key industries, saying the country's export slump will continue unless chip sales rebound.
The country's exports decreased 7.5 percent on-year to US$50.1 billion in February, falling for the fifth consecutive month, according to government data. It was the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for five months in a row.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine