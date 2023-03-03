SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KEPCO KPS 32,550 DN 100

HDSINFRA 8,930 DN 220

LOTTE TOUR 13,840 DN 320

SK 181,800 DN 300

Hanon Systems 9,170 DN 80

Kogas 27,900 0

SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 7,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,140 UP 640

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,100 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDS 123,600 DN 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,230 DN 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 3,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,800 DN 1,300

COSMAX 85,800 0

Doosan Enerbility 16,720 UP 140

Doosanfc 35,500 UP 750

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,500 UP 300

LG Uplus 11,010 DN 50

Kangwonland 19,750 UP 40

DSME 24,600 DN 1,200

KIWOOM 101,200 DN 2,500

NAVER 205,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,100 UP 50

KEPCO E&C 64,900 UP 800

LGELECTRONICS 110,800 DN 600

DWEC 4,400 DN 15

KT&G 87,200 DN 400

NCsoft 422,500 DN 10,000

LG H&H 676,000 DN 2,000

LG Display 15,150 UP 100

LGCHEM 703,000 UP 25,000

ShinhanGroup 37,050 DN 650

Kakao 61,000 DN 200

Daesang 19,720 DN 10

ORION Holdings 15,260 DN 350

SKNetworks 4,125 UP 5

LX INT 32,450 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 1,488 UP 32

(MORE)