KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KEPCO KPS 32,550 DN 100
HDSINFRA 8,930 DN 220
LOTTE TOUR 13,840 DN 320
SK 181,800 DN 300
Hanon Systems 9,170 DN 80
Kogas 27,900 0
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,140 UP 640
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 123,600 DN 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,230 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,800 DN 1,300
COSMAX 85,800 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,720 UP 140
Doosanfc 35,500 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,500 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,010 DN 50
Kangwonland 19,750 UP 40
DSME 24,600 DN 1,200
KIWOOM 101,200 DN 2,500
NAVER 205,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,100 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 64,900 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 110,800 DN 600
DWEC 4,400 DN 15
KT&G 87,200 DN 400
NCsoft 422,500 DN 10,000
LG H&H 676,000 DN 2,000
LG Display 15,150 UP 100
LGCHEM 703,000 UP 25,000
ShinhanGroup 37,050 DN 650
Kakao 61,000 DN 200
Daesang 19,720 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,260 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,125 UP 5
LX INT 32,450 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,488 UP 32
(MORE)

