KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 33,650 DN 1,350
DB HiTek 45,600 UP 850
DongkukStlMill 14,560 DN 10
Hanwha 26,150 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 36,800 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,950 UP 450
CJ 87,900 UP 1,100
KPIC 182,200 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 DN 150
SKC 112,300 UP 9,300
GS Retail 28,450 DN 300
Ottogi 437,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 22,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 UP 21,000
HITEJINRO 24,050 DN 150
Yuhan 52,600 UP 600
SLCORP 27,600 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 82,900 DN 700
DOOSAN 101,500 UP 1,800
DL 57,800 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 DN 120
SK hynix 87,300 DN 800
KIA CORP. 78,200 UP 400
Youngpoong 627,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiElev 27,800 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 19,930 DN 220
LOTTE CONF 118,000 DN 700
KT 30,450 0
ShinpoongPharm 19,510 UP 10
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 UP 500
DONGSUH 19,160 DN 220
Handsome 26,000 UP 200
SamsungEng 27,050 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22800 UP450
SAMSUNG C&T 110,400 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 14,210 UP 20
PanOcean 6,580 DN 180
COWAY 53,200 UP 100
IBK 10,170 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 200
