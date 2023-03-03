KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,490 UP 140
KakaoBank 26,300 UP 250
HANILCMT 12,100 UP 100
SKBP 65,900 UP 700
KCC 255,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 71,600 UP 3,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES104200 DN1700
LS 70,800 UP 400
HDC-OP 10,460 UP 20
BGF Retail 180,700 DN 1,300
SK ie technology 68,800 UP 2,800
HYOSUNG TNC 465,000 UP 2,000
HYBE 187,400 UP 400
SKCHEM 82,400 UP 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,710 DN 250
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 442,000 UP 26,000
HtlShilla 78,000 DN 1,300
Hanssem 54,000 UP 300
F&F 142,600 DN 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,300 UP 7,300
Hanmi Science 32,200 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 6,580 DN 280
SamsungElecMech 146,900 UP 2,400
KSOE 80,700 DN 2,500
AmoreG 41,000 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 176,100 DN 2,400
KEPCO 17,870 DN 60
Hanchem 213,000 UP 10,500
SamsungSecu 32,450 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 9,190 UP 150
ZINUS 30,900 UP 350
S-1 55,500 DN 800
DWS 42,450 UP 3,900
SKTelecom 45,600 UP 550
GC Corp 120,700 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 60,500 DN 300
NHIS 9,280 DN 80
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 332,000 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 76,000 DN 1,800
