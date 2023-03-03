KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DongwonInd 51,000 UP 1,050
K Car 12,320 UP 130
LG Energy Solution 538,000 UP 3,000
SKSQUARE 40,150 UP 1,250
DL E&C 33,200 DN 100
kakaopay 61,500 UP 600
Fila Holdings 40,350 DN 450
KIH 60,800 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 DN 600
Celltrion 150,600 UP 6,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,695 DN 180
TKG Huchems 20,000 DN 100
JB Financial Group 9,290 DN 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,200 UP 400
GS 40,500 DN 850
AMOREPACIFIC 145,700 UP 1,100
LIG Nex1 74,900 UP 100
LOTTE 30,550 DN 100
Hyosung 67,500 UP 300
GCH Corp 15,780 UP 50
LotteChilsung 167,800 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 43,000 UP 250
CSWIND 69,400 DN 500
GKL 20,700 UP 50
KOLON IND 46,450 UP 1,050
FOOSUNG 13,760 UP 710
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 5,500
SK Innovation 160,800 UP 300
POONGSAN 38,900 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 50,000 DN 600
Hansae 16,670 DN 410
HyundaiMipoDock 71,000 DN 200
HMM 22,450 0
IS DONGSEO 45,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 57,600 UP 700
S-Oil 82,300 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 162,900 UP 200
LG Innotek 270,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine