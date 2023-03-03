KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 216,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 93,700 UP 2,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
KorZinc 591,000 DN 1,000
MS IND 20,550 DN 350
OCI 98,200 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,400 DN 150
LS ELECTRIC 52,100 UP 200
KAL 23,400 DN 100
Daewoong 17,280 UP 280
TaekwangInd 785,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 83,100 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,740 UP 10
Shinsegae 218,500 UP 11,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 229,000 UP 11,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,100 UP 850
Nongshim 358,500 DN 3,500
Boryung 9,140 UP 170
SGBC 52,700 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 39,600 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,370 UP 30
emart 116,800 UP 2,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY381 50 DN450
ORION 125,200 DN 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 42,450 UP 650
Meritz Financial 41,750 DN 1,550
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,650 0
Netmarble 60,400 DN 500
HANJINKAL 44,950 UP 50
HL MANDO 51,400 UP 2,300
KRAFTON 169,800 UP 800
CHONGKUNDANG 80,900 UP 1,400
PIAM 34,900 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 UP 16,000
DoubleUGames 45,600 DN 500
SD Biosensor 22,900 UP 50
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,630 DN 60
(END)
