South Korea's foreign reserves down in Feb. on stronger dollar
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves shrank for the first time in four months in February as a stronger dollar reduced the conversion value of holdings in other currencies, central bank data showed Monday.
The country's foreign reserves had come to US$425.29 billion as of end-February, down $4.68 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The downturn was due in part to a stronger dollar that led to a fall in the dollar-converted value of holdings denominated in other currencies.
The dollar index that gauges the greenback's value against major peers rose about 2.3 percent last month, the central bank said.
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Foreign securities, such as U.S. Treasuries, had been valued at $374.49 billion as of end-February, which accounted for 88.1 percent of total foreign reserves, the data showed.
The value of deposits stood at $26.75 billion, which made up 6.3 percent of the total. But the amount was down $7.42 billion from a month earlier.
South Korea had been ranked the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of January, the BOK said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
Nat'l security adviser says will discuss timing of Yoon's visit to U.S.
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.