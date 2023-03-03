Bodyfriend to supply massage chairs to Russian household appliance maker
All News 16:21 March 03, 2023
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Bodyfriend Inc., a South Korean massage chair maker, said Friday it has inked a US$1.4 million deal with a Russian household appliances company to sell 500 units of its latest massage chair.
Bodyfriend agreed to sell 500 units of Davinci massage chairs to BORK Electronic GmbH, it said. Bork is one of the largest producers of household appliances in Russia, with around 70 stores operating in the country.
The massage chair maker said it plans to supply more Davinci chairs in Russia in the near future as part of its expansion strategy.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
Most Saved
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine