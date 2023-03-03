Bodyfriend to supply massage chairs to Russian household appliance maker

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Bodyfriend Inc., a South Korean massage chair maker, said Friday it has inked a US$1.4 million deal with a Russian household appliances company to sell 500 units of its latest massage chair.

Bodyfriend agreed to sell 500 units of Davinci massage chairs to BORK Electronic GmbH, it said. Bork is one of the largest producers of household appliances in Russia, with around 70 stores operating in the country.

The massage chair maker said it plans to supply more Davinci chairs in Russia in the near future as part of its expansion strategy.



An image of Bodyfriend Inc.'s Davinci massage chair, provided by the company on March, 3, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

