Celltrion Q4 net income down 47.4 pct to 65.8 bln won

All News 16:16 March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 65.8 billion won (US$50.5 million), down 47.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 100.6 billion won, down 50.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.4 percent to 510.6 billion won.
