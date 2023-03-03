Celltrion 2022 net profit down 9.7 pct to 537.9 bln won

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 537.9 billion won (US$413.3 million), down 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 13 percent on-year to 647.2 billion won. Annual revenue increased 20.6 percent to 2.28 trillion won.

