Celltrion 2022 net profit down 9.7 pct to 537.9 bln won

All News 16:17 March 03, 2023

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 537.9 billion won (US$413.3 million), down 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 13 percent on-year to 647.2 billion won. Annual revenue increased 20.6 percent to 2.28 trillion won.
