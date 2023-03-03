S. Korean Bond Yields on March 3, 2023
All News 16:49 March 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.707 3.740 -3.3
2-year TB 3.866 3.976 -11.0
3-year TB 3.791 3.878 -8.7
10-year TB 3.776 3.840 -6.4
2-year MSB 3.842 3.947 -10.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.471 4.558 -8.7
91-day CD 3.610 3.610 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
Most Saved
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine