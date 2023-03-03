First lady helps clean river, visits market in Pohang

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee helped clean a river and met with merchants at a traditional market in the southeastern city of Pohang on Friday, the presidential office said.

Kim joined a group of community leaders and college students in the city 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul to throw EM (effective microorganisms) mud balls into the river and collect trash, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The mud balls are known to help purify water.

The first lady later visited Jukdo Market and encouraged merchants who suffered damage in last year's floods.

She held hands with an elderly lady merchant selling dried fish and asked how her business was doing before buying a flounder from her and wishing her good health in the cold weather, Lee said.

Kim also bought 10 boxes of apples at a fruit stall to donate to a center for disabled children, and tasted and purchased various foods, such as kimbab, crab, and fruits and vegetables, he said.



First lady Kim Keon Hee holds up a crab during a visit to Jukdo Market in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 3, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

