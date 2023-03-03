The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Yoon vows not to overtax for political reasons

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday he will not overtax people for political and ideological reasons, a remark seen as a swipe at the previous administration.

Yoon attended a ceremony marking the 57th Taxpayers' Day at the COEX exhibition center and outlined his government's plans to collect and spend taxes.



-----------------

(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S. to stage annual exercise from March 13-23

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to kick off a combined springtime military exercise later this month, the allies announced Friday, as they are striving to beef up deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The Freedom Shield (FS) exercise is scheduled to take place from March 13-23 without a break, marking the longest-ever edition of their joint computer-simulation command post exercise, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).



-----------------

N. Korea's youth mobilization project seems meant for tighter state control: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be mobilizing the youth for a new housing project in a bid to tighten state control over the younger generation and elicit their loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

Kim attended a groundbreaking ceremony last Saturday for new homes in the Sopho area of Pyongyang, stressing that some 100,000 youths volunteered for the construction project, according to state media.



-----------------

S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats

SEOUL -- South Korea's military will bring in a more effective operational concept with the aim of neutralizing threats from North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile systems even from a prelaunch stage, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry unveiled the scheme to introduce the "Kill Web" concept as part of a basic plan for Defense Innovation 4.0, an initiative by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to harness cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to build a smarter and sturdier military.



-----------------

Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry called Friday on the National Assembly to step up efforts in improving North Korea's human rights situation and setting up a related foundation that has been delayed for years.

Under the North Korean Human Rights Act, which passed the National Assembly unanimously in 2016, the conservative ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) are each required to recommend five candidates for a 12-member board committee.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares rise for 3rd day amid eased rate hike worries

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed marginally higher Friday, on growing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could go for smaller interest rate hikes despite data showing a resilient economy. The local currency gained sharply against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 4.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish at 2,432.07. Trading volume was moderate at 363.8 million shares worth 7.73 trillion won (US$5.93 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 467 to 410.



-----------------

Gov't, ruling party vow to support chips, content industries to overcome export crisis

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Friday to provide the semiconductor and cultural content industries with tax, administrative and legislative support in an effort to tide over the global economic recession.

"The government and the party have agreed we should facilitate investment in domestic facilities to achieve a wide gap in technology in the semiconductor area," Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP's top policymaker, said after a policy consultation meeting, vowing to work for the passage of a bill stipulating support measures to improve the industry.



-----------------

Le Sserafim achieves career's 1st million seller with 'Antifragile'

SEOUL -- K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP "Antifragile," the group's agency said Friday.

The album has sold a total of 1,030,808 copies since it was released in October, Source Music said, citing data released Thursday by Circle Chart that tracks album sales.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases around 10,000; gov't mulling lifting antivirus measures

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 10,408 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the government said it will start discussions on lifting the remaining antivirus measures.

The figure is up by 357 from the previous week and slightly higher than the past seven-day average of 9,195, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.



-----------------

(LEAD) In lieu of game action, big leaguers Kim, Edman take live batting practice in WBC prep

SEOUL -- South Korea's only two major leaguers for the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC) took live batting practice Friday afternoon in Seoul, having been ruled out of an informal scrimmage scheduled for later in the day.

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals faced live pitching starting at 1 p.m. at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, against right-hander Won Tae-in and left-hander Koo Chang-mo.

