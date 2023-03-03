National security adviser to visit Washington to discuss bilateral ties
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will visit Washington next week to discuss a range of issues, including upgrading the bilateral relationship, the presidential office said Friday.
During the five-day trip starting Sunday, Kim plans to meet U.S. government officials and academics, and discuss issues on North Korea, regional and global security, as well as economic security, the presidential official said in a release.
The national security adviser also plans to have discussions on ways to upgrade the South Korea-U.S. relationship into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two nations, the office also said.
Kim's trip comes ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to the U.S., expected for April.
