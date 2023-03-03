S. Korean teen snowboarder Lee Chae-un wins world title in halfpipe
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen snowboarding phenom Lee Chae-un captured a historic world title Friday in Georgia.
Lee scored 93.50 points for the men's halfpipe title at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
The 16-year-old is the first South Korean to win a gold medal in any skiing or snowboarding discipline and also the youngest male snowboard gold medalist in world championship history.
Previously, South Korea had produced a pair of fourth-place finishes in the men's giant parallel snowboarding and women's freestyle mogul skiing.
Lee won the world juniors gold medal last year and then stunned the snowboard world in his senior world championships debut.
Lee ranked seventh among 10 final-bound snowboarders in the qualification round. He scored 77.25 points in his first attempt in the final, before scoring 86 points in the next attempt and then capping it off with the title-winning performance in his third run.
Valentino Guseli of Australia took the silver with 93 points, followed by Jan Scherrer of Switzerland at 89.25 points.
Lee's emergence bodes well for South Korea's medal hopes at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The country has yet to produce an Olympic medalist in the discipline.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
S. Korean minister urges N. Korea to respond to offer of talks on separated families
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine