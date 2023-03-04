Speed skater Kim Min-sun falls just shy of 1st world medal
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean speed skater Kim Min-sun has finished fourth in her main event at the world championships, coming up achingly short of her first career medal at the competition.
Kim ended in fourth place in the women's 500 meters at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, on Friday (local time) with a time of 37.56 seconds. She was only 0.02 second behind the bronze medalist, Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands.
Another Dutch skater, Femke Kok, won the gold medal in 37.28 seconds, with Vanessa Herzog of Austria taking home silver in 37.33 seconds.
A medal would have been an icing on the cake for a dominant season by Kim, who won the 500m title at the first five out of six ISU World Cup races before finishing in second place in the World Cup season finale.
The world championships are being held at Thialf, which also hosted the second World Cup of the season in November. Kim won the gold then in 37.21 seconds, which would have been good enough for the world title Friday.
The fourth-place finish was still a career best for Kim, whose previous high was 15th.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats
-
With a little help from teammates, half-Korean big leaguer Edman fitting into S. Korean nat'l team
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Court blocks SM Entertainment's planned share sale to Kakao
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House