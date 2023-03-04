Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 04, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/03 Sunny 10

Incheon 11/03 Sunny 10

Suwon 14/00 Sunny 10

Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 20

Daejeon 15/00 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 15/01 Sunny 10

Gwangju 17/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 0

Daegu 16/02 Sunny 20

Busan 15/05 Sunny 20

