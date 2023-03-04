Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 04, 2023
SEOUL, Mar. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/03 Sunny 10
Incheon 11/03 Sunny 10
Suwon 14/00 Sunny 10
Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 20
Daejeon 15/00 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/-1 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 15/01 Sunny 10
Gwangju 17/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 0
Daegu 16/02 Sunny 20
Busan 15/05 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
Most Saved
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats
-
With a little help from teammates, half-Korean big leaguer Edman fitting into S. Korean nat'l team
-
Religious group's request for court injunction to block release of Netflix documentary rejected
-
Court blocks SM Entertainment's planned share sale to Kakao
-
Whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is up to S. Korea: White House