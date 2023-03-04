AESA-equipped KF-21 fighter jet prototype on test-flight
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's homegrown fighter KF-21 Boramae conducted its successful test flight with the advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar mounted, the arms procurement agency said Saturday, in the latest sign of progress in the advanced jet's development project.
The third prototype took off from the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10 a.m. and completed an 84-minute flight, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The third prototype conducted its successful maiden flight in January. The first and second KF-21 prototypes carried out their maiden flights in July and November, respectively, last year.
In January, the fourth, two-seat prototype also had a maiden flight.
The agency said it plans to start conducting flights for two more prototypes in the first half of the year under a plan to conduct some 2,000 test flights in total by February 2026.
Launched in 2015, the 8.8 trillion-won (US$6.8 billion) KF-21 project is aimed at developing a supersonic fighter to replace South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
The first KF-21 prototype achieved supersonic speeds for the first time in a test flight last month.
