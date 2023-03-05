(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.
-
S. Korea yet to decide on sending lethal weapons to Ukraine: PM
-
S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats
-
New COVID-19 cases soar to above 11,000 amid hope for further easing of antivirus measures
-
AESA-equipped KF-21 fighter jet prototype on test-flight