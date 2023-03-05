Today in Korean history
March 6
1883 -- King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) proclaims the Taegeukgi to be the formal national flag.
1958 -- Twenty-six South Koreans return home after being held in North Korea for almost three weeks. They were taken to the North on Feb. 16 when a group of communist spies hijacked their plane en route to Seoul from Busan. The North did not return the plane.
1979 -- South Korea and Mexico sign a visa exemption agreement.
1985 -- President Chun Doo-hwan lifts a ban on political activity imposed against a number of opposition leaders and other key figures, including Kim Dae-jung, Kim Young-sam and Kim Jong-pil. Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung were both later elected president and Kim Jong-pil served as prime minister under Kim Dae-jung's government in the late 1990s.
2015 -- A 55-year-old South Korean activist, Kim Ki-jong, is taken into custody on charges of attempting to murder U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert the previous day. Kim slashed the ambassador five times with a 25-centimeter fruit knife at a performance hall in Seoul where the envoy was to give a speech. The wounds, though not life-threatening, required more than 80 stitches on the right side of Lippert's face.
2018 -- South Korea and North Korea agree to hold a summit of their leaders in late April. Chung Eui-yong, top presidential security adviser in Seoul, said the third-ever inter-Korean summit, between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, would be held at the Peace House, a South Korean facility in the joint security area of Panmunjom, located just south of the inter-Korean border.
(END)
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.
-
New COVID-19 cases soar to above 11,000 amid hope for further easing of antivirus measures
-
N. Korea renews vow to bolster nuclear arsenal
-
AESA-equipped KF-21 fighter jet prototype on test-flight
-
New men's football coach Klinsmann due in S. Korea Wednesday