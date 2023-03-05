Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 05, 2023
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/03 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 17/02 Sunny 0
Busan 15/07 Sunny 10
