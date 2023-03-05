Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 05, 2023

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/03 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 17/02 Sunny 0

Busan 15/07 Sunny 10

(END)

