Nat'l security adviser says will discuss timing of Yoon's visit to U.S.

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said Sunday he plans to finalize the timing and level of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to Washington when he meets with officials in the U.S. capital this week.

Kim made the remark to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for Washington on a five-day trip that will include meetings with U.S. government officials and academics on issues related to North Korea and global and economic security.

"I plan to meet with my counterpart -- the White House national security adviser -- and U.S. foreign policy and security officials to discuss detailed ways to turn the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a stronger alliance in action," Kim said, noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

On Yoon's expected visit to Washington in April, he said, "I plan to finalize the timing and level of the visit while I'm there."

Kim said his meetings in Washington will also address South Korean businesses' concerns about the U.S. Chips and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

When asked if the two sides will discuss South Korea-Japan negotiations on settling the issue of compensation for Korean wartime forced labor victims, Kim said the subject is not a matter of discussion between Seoul and Washington but could have implications for trilateral cooperation on security and other issues.



National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (L) speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on March 5, 2023, ahead of his visit to Washington. (Yonhap)

