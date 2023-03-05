Gender equality minister to attend U.N. session on women
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook will attend a United Nations session on promoting gender equality and women's rights in New York this week, her office said Sunday.
Kim will attend the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) starting Monday and introduce South Korea's policy efforts to achieve gender equality in a digital age and nurture women workers in the advanced technology sector.
The minister will also talk about South Korea's policies to support women's entry into the science and engineering fields, and crack down on digital sex crimes against children and teenagers.
The CSW is a functional commission of the U.N. Economic and Social Council, and this year's session will be held under the theme, "Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls."
