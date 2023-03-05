Ko Jin-young defends LPGA title in Singapore

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Former world No. 1 Ko Jin-young defended her LPGA title in Singapore on Sunday, picking up her 14th career win and first in 12 months.

Ko captured her second straight HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore, shooting a three-under 69 in the final round to finish at 17-under 271 overall. Ko held off Nelly Korda of the United States by two shots.



In this Associated Press photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea hits a tee shot during the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore on March 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ko, who grabbed US$270,000 for her effort, hadn't won on the LPGA Tour since the 2022 HSBC. She struggled through a nagging wrist injury in the latter part of the 2022 season and fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the world rankings in the process.

Ko showed signs of life last week in Thailand, where she recorded her first top-10 finish in seven months and then found the winner's circle this weekend.

Ko is also the first South Korean winner in LPGA since Chun In-gee at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June last year.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)