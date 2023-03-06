Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 March 06, 2023

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon gov't, Japan agree to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Two-thirds of parents make children receive private tutoring to enter English-language kindergartens (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul, Tokyo to create 'future youth fund' to resolve Koreans' forced labor during World War II (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan to resolve Koreans' forced labor issue without Japanese firms' compensation (Segye Times)
-- Korean firms to compensate forced labor victims and their families during WWII; Japanese firms to join compensation fund (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean, Japanese firms jointly form future youth fund over Koreans' forced labor during WWII (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's perception of history faces backlash, attempt to improve Japan ties halted (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan won't take responsibility for forced labor compensation during WWII (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor inventories hit 26-year high at 265 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to overhaul state pension fund management (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan in 'final stages' of negotiations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Chip inventory hits 26-year high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to announce third-party solution to forced labor issue (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!