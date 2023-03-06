March 7



1946 -- An express train starts running on the Seoul-Busan line.



1972 -- South Korea and the United States begin a large-scale joint military exercise called "Team Spirit."



2003 -- Cliff Richard, a British pop star, performs in Seoul for the first time in 34 years.



2004 -- South Korean Foreign Minister Ban Ki-moon and his Japanese counterpart agree to boost cooperation, together with the United States, to persuade North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons development program.



2006 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak agree to broaden South Korean companies' participation in Egypt's infrastructure construction, defense procurement and expansion of information technology networks.



2009 -- South Korean actress Jang Ja-yeon is found dead at her house with a suicide note that accused her agent of forcing her to attend drinking parties and provide sexual favors to various figures. Jang's apparent suicide later led to a major scandal involving dozens of politicians, journalists and business leaders.



2013 -- Yuh Myung-woo, a two-time world boxing champion from South Korea, joins hands with multi-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for projects related to their sport.



2014 -- The Tate Modern gallery in London purchases its first ever collection of works by late Korean-born American media artist Paik Nam-june. The acquisition was noteworthy as Paik was better known in the United States and Japan than in Europe.



2017 -- South Korea and the United States announce the beginning of the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense unit.



2022 -- Russia designates South Korea as an "unfriendly" nation after Seoul joined international sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

