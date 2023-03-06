S. Korea's consumer prices up 4.8 pct in Feb.
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year growth in consumer prices fell below 5 percent for the first time in 10 months, data showed Monday, amid expectations inflation will slow throughout 2023.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 4.8 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with 5.2 percent growth posted in January, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Inflation stayed above 2 percent -- the central bank's inflation target over the medium term -- for the 23rd straight month in February.
Last month, the Bank of Korea kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the first time in 10 months as worries are growing that aggressive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth.
The central bank previously had carried out seven straight rate hikes since April last year to tame inflation.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Opposition leader lashes out at government's vetting system after investigation chief resignation
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
Nat'l security adviser says will discuss timing of Yoon's visit to U.S.
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.