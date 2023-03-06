Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

March 06, 2023

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/03 Cloudy 10

Suwon 16/00 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/02 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Sunny 0

