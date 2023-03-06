Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 06, 2023
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Sunny 10
Incheon 13/03 Cloudy 10
Suwon 16/00 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/02 Sunny 0
Busan 17/07 Sunny 0
(END)
