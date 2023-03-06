S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 4,300 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to 4,300 on Monday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs, with health authorities considering further easing antivirus measures in coming months.
Monday's tally, including 20 from overseas, fell from 11,246 on Saturday. South Korea's accumulated infection cases reached 30,569,215 as of Monday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
There were nine new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,034. The number of critically ill patients came to 145, down from 148 a day earlier.
On Friday, the KDCA said it will begin discussions on lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current "serious" to "cautious," depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.
South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of "serious" since February 2020.
The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the KDCA said.
On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
(4th LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
Lee criticizes gov't for pushing to mend relations with Japan without compensation
-
U.S. guided-missile destroyer visits S. Korea
-
N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch
-
S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team wins top award at Australian air show
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan to create 'future youth fund' as part of deal on forced labor
-
Military ups readiness against possible N.K. provocations ahead of joint drills with U.S.